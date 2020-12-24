Baby Animals Celebrate First Christmas At Zoo, Video Leaves Netizens In Awe | WATCH

With Christmas approaching, baby animals at the Australian Reptile Park, celebrate the festive season, as shown in an adorable video that has been uploaded by the park authorities on Instagram. From Koala to owl, from rodents to parrots, all the animals can be seen enjoying the festive season as they gear up for Christmas. According to the caption of the video, this is their first ever Christmas as it says, “BABY ANIMALS FIRST CHRISTMAS. All of our 2020 babies are so excited to be celebrating their first Christmas!”.

Baby animals celebrate Christmas

The 1 minute 46 seconds clip begins with a baby koala waking up to treats. Right next to him is a Christmas tree and he can be seen playing with it. Next comes up an owl, who can be seen chilling on a decorated tree. As the video moves further, we see a mouse, who has a Santa cap right next to it. Further into the video, we see two rodents feeding and enjoying themselves as they try to bite the bobble at the red Santa hat. They are enjoying the furry white mini carpet that has been given to them and having the time of their life, playing with the christmas tree. A koala and parrot can also be seen in the video.

On watching the adorable video, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, " love all animals but the babies really steal my heart". Another person wrote, "They all are precious Angels. Sending lots of Christmas cuddles". The video has managed to gather almost 8K views. Netizens can be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

(Image Credits: Instagram/australianreptilepark)

