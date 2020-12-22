Cricket Australia Trolls Team India Over Adelaide Loss; Shows Players Training On 'Day 5'

After the end of the pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval, the focus now shifts towards the second Test match that will be played on Boxing Day i.e. December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia, who had played outstandingly well in the previous game means business heading into the next game at the MCG as they were seen preparing for the big occasion well in advance.

'Boxing Day' Test

In a recent video that was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle, head coach Justin Langer and middle-order batsman Travis Head were seen training with boxing gloves before pausing for a few second and warming up after which the session resumed. Meanwhile, the other Australian players were seen sprinting inside the nets.

Watch the video of the Australian players training session here:

👀 The Aussies are putting in work on what was meant to be day five of the first Test as they shift their focus to Boxing Day... #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PmB65e5Msg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 21, 2020

Can Team India stage a comeback at the MCG?

The Boxing Day Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday and India will be expected to come out all guns blazing after their batting debacle in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy holders will be without the services of skipper Virat Kohli who will be returning back to India on paternity leave and, frontline pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the remainder of the series after fracturing his bowling wrist. The tail-ender was struck by a vicious delivery from Pat Cummins and appeared to be in deep discomfort. The physio had come to attend him but the number 11 batsman was in no position to bat and had to retire hurt. He did not even come out to bowl in the fourth innings.

This is a must-win encounter for India as a loss here would mean that the Aussies end up taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. A win at the iconic MCG will help the hosts in securing the series irrespective of the outcome in the final two Tests in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

