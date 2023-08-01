Barbie Girl Song Gets A Carnatic Spin In Musician's Viral Video

The Barbie movie has taken the world by storm since its release on July 21. The film's already crossed the mark of $750M dollars worldwide. It has also been trending on social media for weeks. Amidst this, a Carnatic version of the song Barbie Girl surfaced online on Tuesday and immediately went viral.

3 things you need to know

Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles.

It is directed by Greta Gerwig.

The film has earned approximately Rs 35 crore in India, since its release.

Barbie Girl song gets 'desi' spin in viral video

The video was shared by an Indian musician, named Mahesh Raghvan, on his Instagram handle, a week ago. He created a South Indian version of the Aqua's Barbie Girl song from 1997. Raghvan entertained online viewers by performing the song's Carnatic rendition in the video. "Why am I picturing Barbie dancing Bharathanatyam?" one person said. "This is just fabulous... I am 100% Barbie maami," another person remarked. A third user added, “This Barbie song is way better than the original song.”

Barbie mania continues

Barbie, meanwhile, continues to win hearts. The film is written by Greta Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach. It features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, and Will Ferrell. The movie revolves around the titular doll who embarks on an adventure in the 'real world' to challenge the superficial standards of perfection.

Barbie had the biggest opening weekend of the year, collecting $162 million. The film also became the best opener by a female director. This record was previously held by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's Captain Marvel (2019) which had opened at $153 million. Barbie is currently running in theatres worldwide.