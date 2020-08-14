Bear Cub Turns Up At House In US, Gets Dragged Away By 'momma' | Watch

In another event of a house raid, a bear cub and his mother entered the deck of a North Carolina home. A video of the incident shows the duo climbing inside, searching the house for food and eventually making their way back into the forest. Shared by Sumer Walson Williams on Facebook, the video has racked over 600 views since shared earlier this week.

In the video, the bear cub could be seen knocking and trying to open a glass door so as to get inside. As the clip progresses, a fully grown female bear could be seen entering the building after climbing the 12-foot deck. The bear, probably his mother, then picks the cub up from ear and tries to leave the place, despite resistance. In the concluding part of the clip, the duo could be seen making their way to the forest after ‘making a mess’ of an inflated pool and the whole place.

'Didn't even clean the mess'

Sharing a video on Facebook, Williams narrated the whole incident from her perspective. She wrote that it all started when she woke up by the noise of “pool party, birdseed snacking and 12-foot deck climbing” by the bears. “I thought the momma would come from around the walkway to find him, I never thought she'd scale our front deck," she wrote. She also detailed that the little cub popped the “little girl’s blowup pool” and “didn’t even bother to clean up the mess as he left.”

Since posted the incident has created quite a buzz on the internet, garnering up a bandwagon of comments from people. While one user wrote, “So adorable!I never have thought bears at your place” another wrote, “Nature up close. Thanks for posting, Sumer.”

