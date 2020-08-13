Mother Grizzly Bear Protects Her Cubs From Pack Of Wolves, Watch Incredible Video

Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws, this statement is proved by a mother bear, who stood like a wall to protect her little cubs. A video shared by Facebook page Yellowstone Wolf tracker; an adventure company is doing rounds on the social media platform. In the video, a mother bear is teaching lessons to a pack of wolves, those who are rumbling with her cubs.

The video is about one and a half minute long, which show a mother grizzly bear and her two cubs being chased by a pack of wolves. After some minutes of chasing, wolves cordon mama bear and her two little cubs. The mother bear stares down the wolves while her cubs hide behind her. The mother bear is then seen running towards a wolf and scaring them away. During this time, another wolf tries to get closer to the cubs but the mother chases this wolf away as well.

Sharing this video Yellowstone Wolf tracker wrote “this mother grizzly bear and her 2 cubs of the year were harassed and chased off by some members of the Junction Butte pack! Luckily the bears got away safely and there were no…”.The video was uploaded on August 6 on the social media platform, with more than 1000 reactions, and around 125 comments, this video is viewed by more than 440,000 people on Facebook.

People react to mama bear's bravery

(Image Credit- Facebook/ Yellowstone wolf tracker)

