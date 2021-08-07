'Beautiful': Huge Pod Of Dolphins Spotted Swimming Through Water In Sydney, Watch Video

Dozens of dolphins were spotted gliding through the water on Sydney’s Bronte Beach. The video of the dolphins has been shared by Bronte Surf Life Saving Club on Facebook. The clip shows a large pod of dolphins swimming together in the water. Netizens, amazed to see the dolphins shared their reactions in the comments section.

Dolphins spotted in Sydney

Bronte Surf Life Saving Club posted the video on Facebook alongside the caption, "Dolphins having a great lunch time swim between Bronte and Tama today." The video showcases a large pod of dolphins in the water on the Bronte Beach. As per reports, this is not the first time that dolphins have been spotted in Sydney amid lockdown. Watch the video here:

Since posted on Facebook on August 5, the video has gathered over 1.9K views and 90 likes. Netizens, stunned by the sighting of dolphins shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "One of the benefits of covid…..no cruise ships polluting our oceans = cleaner environment that attracts marine life". Another user commented, "What a party". Another individual wrote, "Amazingly beautiful!".

In a similar incident, last week, a pod of dolphins were spotted swimming in Sydney, reported Daily Mail. As per the report, the dolphins were sighted on Bondi Beach in Sydney. The locals during their walk spotted the dolphins gliding in the oceans. Surfers from a distance found that,the dolphins that were zipping in and out of the water were chasing a school of fish.

Meanwhile, a few months back, a video of an extremely rare all-white baby dolphin has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Facebook by Caitlin Mackey, the clip shows three dolphins - one adult and two calves - swimming in the waters along the coast of Florida in the US. Mackey said that she was visiting the Cleanwater basin Marina when she spotted a large dolphin and calves, one of which was completely white in colour.

