'Beautiful': Netizens Overjoyed After Pixar's 'Turning Red' Shows Turbaned Sikh Character

Pixar Studios have dropped the trailer of their latest computer-animated flick Turning Red, which narrates the tale of a teen Mei Mei who turns into a giant red panda every time she is angered. While the fantasy drama has already garnered accolades for its unique storyline and creative visuals, one particular scene from the film is winning hearts, especially of those from the Sikh community. The scene features a turbaned Sikh man as the security guard of Mei Mei’s school and netizens cannot get over it.

Details left people overjoyed

In the scene, Mei Mei’s mother is seen spying on her from outside the window of her classroom when she is caught by the school’s security guard. The fact that the guard is Sikh and his character is presented with intricate details has won over the internet. “Look how much detail they've put into him, he even has his own "Kara". Beautiful!,” wrote a user referring to the metallic bangle which serves as the symbol of concealment and courtesy for Sikhs. Many also dished out multiple comments to express how warm they feel because of the ‘representation’ of Sikhs in the film directed by a resident of Toronto, where Sikhs are in minority.

Much respect to Pixar for introducing a Sikh character, can’t wait!!! At least Hollywood 🙌🏼 knows how to treat Sikh’s loyalty unlike Bollywood does 👎🏼. Just look at the details. The Sikh character even has a Kada in his right hand that’s how much detail Hollywood goes into. 👏🏼 https://t.co/GYPtFqqsJW pic.twitter.com/4JnUf7jlc1 — Roop Chatha (@roop501) July 14, 2021

Pixar has a Sikh character in its new feature film "Turning Red". Look how much detail they've put into him, he even has his own "Kara". Beautiful! He's a guard of the school. 😍#TurningRed#Pixar#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/mw325ewsiI — Arwee 🐬 (@winjeetsandhu) July 13, 2021

Made me so so happy to see a Sikh! I’ve been watching Pixar since I was a kid and to FINALLY see some representation for Sikhs is great https://t.co/GDCyjPNmOa — Magister Maya 🐍⚔️ #ACSISTERHOOD (@kulpreetvirdi) July 14, 2021

First time I've seen sikhs being represented in a Pixar movie and I cant tell you how happy I am right now https://t.co/vNJ5BOLCyi — 𝒞𝑜𝒻𝒻𝑒𝑒 𝒷𝑒𝒶𝓃 (@morniye_) July 13, 2021

There will be a Sikh depiction in the new Disney Pixar movie Turning Red. 🎥 🍿



Director Domee Shi chose her hometown of Toronto as the backdrop for her new feature film which brings in so much diversity and inclusion. 🧡@disney @pixar #Sikhism pic.twitter.com/HJzrlg3chQ — ਅਮਨਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ (Aman) (@ammy_singh9299) July 14, 2021

I'm not sure how much better this can get...

✅ Visibly Sikh character with a turban and kara

✅ Character with type 1 diabetes - visible monitor on their arm

✅ Set in Toronto?!? 🇨🇦🍁❤️

✅ Backstreet Boys song in the trailer?!? 😍#RepresentationMatters #TurningRed @Pixar https://t.co/R2aOH8N8V8 — Ish Narotra (@IshNarotra) July 14, 2021

RED PANDA, SIKH REPRESENTATION, ANXIETY DISPLAYED!!! OMFG YES PIXAR!!! https://t.co/hmpJQFxbxU — Ashmir (@Indianmaharaja) July 13, 2021

@Pixar has a Sikh character in its new feature film "Turning Red". Look how much detail they've put into him, he even has his own "Kara". Beautiful! He's a guard of the school. 😍#TurningRed#Pixar@Disney pic.twitter.com/lraP2PK5Qv — Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick (@GNGSmethwick) July 14, 2021

Turning Red is jointly produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios. While Disney-Pixar studios have been together created many blockbusters, a report by Business Insider recently said that the Pixar employees are frustrated with the fact that the movies that they have worked on are being directly streamed on Disney Plus without a theatrical release which is making them wonder about the future of the studio. Disney started sending their movies to VOD after the release of their movie Onward before the movie's release completed 90 days. They followed that by releasing Soul which was slated to release in June 2020 on the digital platform on Christmas and let the viewers watch the movie for free.

According to reports, Soul is the first Pixar movie in 26 years that was not released on the big screens and Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer of Pixar studios was disappointed to learn that Soul will not be released in theatres. But later Disney was over the moon when they realized that Soul did really well on Disney Plus softening the disappointment.

Image: WinjeetSandhu/Twitter

