Beekeeper Challenges Users To Find A Lone Drone In A Beehive, See If Can You Spot It

Social media is flooded with engaging videos that can hook users for hours, and the latest post is an addition to the long list of entertaining videos. Shared on an Instagram account named Texas Beeworks by beekeeper Erika Thompson, the post has created a lot of buzz for its fun game. The post shared by the popular beekeeper engages users to spot a male lone drone in a beehive.

Sharing the post, the beekeeper also gave a descriptive caption along with three clues. The post has surprised many users, and chances are high it will leave you intrigued too. The post consists of two videos, one of which shows the answer. The post also carried a caption that read, "Test your beekeeping skills! Can you find the lone male drone bee in this hive? "The post further explained that "male bees are called "drones," and this is the time of year when they're all getting kicked out of the hive by the female worker bees. As winter approaches and there's less food available for the bees to find, the worker bees kick the drone bees out of the hive, so there are fewer mouths to feed," it added.

Since the post went on the internet, it has garnered more than 15,000 likes. Some users tried to answer the question, while some even expressed their views on the bees. While there are many who are still trying to find out about the drone.

One user commented, "Oh wow..was able to find them with your clues," while another person wrote, "Lol it was so obvious once I saw the answer, but before that, I couldn't find him! I love the aviator shades. A third user said, "Oh man! I spotted him right away, but I thought he looked like a queen, so I kept searching". A fourth user said, "I found him before I read the description by looking for a bee that didn’t look like the rest. It was a slow, plodding movement (kinda like how I feel today).

Image: Instagram/Texasbessworks