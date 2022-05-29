Bengaluru: Delivery Boy's Story Of Becoming A Software Engineer Leaves Netizens Inspired

There's no denying that no job is big or small and when one has a firm determination to achieve their dreams, there is nothing that can stop them. As of now, one such story is been doing rounds on the internet, where a delivery boy with a dream became a software engineer.

His story has gone viral and has left netizens inspired.

A boy from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh worked numerous jobs in the gig economy. During his final year of college, Shaik Abdul Sathar worked in different firms. From delivering food for Zomato and Swiggy to driving cars for Ola and Uber and even giving rides for Rapido, Sathar has done it all. “I wanted to contribute financially as soon as I can. Because my father is a contract worker. So we only had just enough money to get by,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post. He added that when one friend of his said there could be more in store for him and suggested he learn coding. Sathar gave it all to be in a better place financially. While he toiled hard moving from one place to another handing out orders from 6 p.m. to midnight, he spent his “mornings learning how to code.”

Sathar used his earnings as pocket money while also taking care of the “small needs for my family”. Soon, he excelled in his skills and was able to build web applications on his own. “I did a few projects and started applying for companies,” Sathar wrote in his now-viral LinkedIn post. Finally, his hard work paid off as he acquired communication skills. With the coding skills acquired from NxtWave, he got a software engineer job at the Bengaluru-based company Probe Information.

“From a place where I had to be careful about every rupee, I came to a stage where I can clear my parent's debts with a few months’ salaries,” wrote Sathar. When Sathar took to the internet to express his gratitude for all the life-changing experiences during his final year in college, others were deeply inspired by his story.

'Lovely words', Netizens react

The post has garnered 78K reactions accompanied by several comments. The post has touched many hearts on the internet, "Thank you for your valuable words," a user wrote. The second user wrote, "It was great to hear that, and thank you for your valuable words." The third user expressed, "Your hard work gave you results Shaik Abdul Sathar. I remember I worked in a factory once, I used to stick posters at Bus Stops. Now, I'm the Founder of StartupLanes. We have invested in 118 Startups, generated a lot of employment, and uplifted many people. God is great."

Image: Shaik Abdul Sathar/LinkedIn