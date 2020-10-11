Biden Campaign Sold 35,000 Fly Swatters After Mike Pence's 'fly Moment' At VP Debate

In the one and only vice-presidential debate between incumbent Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris earlier this week, a fly stole the show by sitting on US Vice President’s head for a couple of minutes. Taking all the limelight from the face-off, the little insect not only triggered memes on social media or Halloween costumes but Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden campaign rolled out a fly fundraiser. Calling it “Truth Over Flies”, the Biden campaign started offering fly swatters as a premium for $10 donations. As per a Bloomberg report, the team sold 35,000 of them within a few hours after the debate.

Swats away flies and lies. Get yours today: https://t.co/ehsECKfDPO pic.twitter.com/oVLHHmq85c — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) October 8, 2020

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

I couldn’t take my eyes off the fly that perched on Mike Pence’s head during the debate. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/PsY2FI12DL — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 8, 2020

Many renowned personalities had also chimed in on a fly interrupting this Vice Presidential Debate. Schitt’s Creek creator and actor, Dan Levy, commented that the fly should get a SAG Award, while YouTuber Liza Koshy hilariously commented that she is going to dress up a fly for Halloween. The incident even led to hashtags like #VPDebateflyonpence, #VPDebatefly, #VPDebatefly head trending on Twitter. Take a look at some of these tweets here:

*Relatively normal debate*



WAIT IS THAT A FLY#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/91qXG2Bd5r — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 8, 2020

Give that fly a SAG Award. — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 8, 2020

PROTECT THE FLY AT ALL COSTS — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 8, 2020

Biden raised $12 million during VP debate

Joe Biden, who has reportedly said that he wants to claim victory in November elections by an undeniable margin, raised $12 million during the vice presidential debate that took place on October 8 at Utah University. Meanwhile, as per Bloomberg report, at least 6.6 million people have already cast their ballots. There are still 26 days until the election and 67 days until the Electoral College meets. Moreover, the total amount that Biden raised during the VP debate topped the nearly $10 million that he reportedly raised after his disjointed confrontation with US President Donald Trump on September 30 in Cleveland.

“We can’t just win by a vote,” the Democratic presidential nominee told supporters. “We’ve got to all turn out. We can be better than we’ve seen. We can be what we are at our best if we all get out and vote.”

