Mike Pence's Housefly Moment Has Netizens Demanding A Jeff Goldblum SNL Skit, Here's Why

The Wednesday night VP Debate 2020 is flying high with multiple headlines. The Fly that was sitting on Mike Pence’s head has become an overnight sensation. Since this moment from the VP Debate 2020 went viral, many Twitter users are demanding SNL to invite Jeff Goldblum and recreate his iconic role from the movie The Fly.

Twitterati wants Goldblum to play “the fly” again after VP Debate

The U.S. Presidential elections are just a few days away. The campaigning is also in full swing. Recently, VP candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence came face to face during the VP Debate 2020. During the VP debate, many issues were discussed between the VP candidates but a housefly stole the show.

A housefly was sitting on VP Mike Pence’s head for an extended time during the debate. This moment from the debate went viral. Twitter had a field day over this little interruption during the VP debate 2020. Many celebrities also chimed in with their reaction to this hilarious incident.

Official winner of the 2020 VP Debate: the fly on Mike Pence’s head.#debatefly #flygate2020 pic.twitter.com/MmB75Do9Ii — allicyn (@allicynhollis) October 8, 2020

Also read | 'No Signal': Censors Block Mike Pence's Remark During VP Debate As He Criticises China

But now fans want to commemorate this incident from Wednesday night’s debate. Many fans are demanding Saturday Night Live invite Jeff Goldblum on their show. This demand started because Jeff has a connection to “The Fly”.

Back in 1986, Jeff Goldblum starred in a sci-fi film named The Fly. This film was directed by David Cronenberg and in the film, Goldblum played the role of a scientist who starts turning into a fly. This film has now become a topic of discussion once again. Since Jeff Goldblum has already played the role of a fly in a film, SNL followers want him to reprise his role. Take a look at some of these Twitter demands here.

If SNL is going to continue having celebrities play politicians in their cold openings instead of cast members they better get Jeff Goldblum to play the fly this week. #VPDebate — “Zack” Hunt (@ZaackHunt) October 8, 2020

Also read | White House Goes On Attack Against Former Adviser To VP Mike Pence

If SNL doesn’t get Jeff Goldblum to play the fly in this week’s episode, they’re missing a massive opportunity. — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) October 8, 2020

I hope Lorne Michaels already called Jeff Goldblum about joining SNL on Saturday. — debbie millman (@debbiemillman) October 8, 2020

Jeff Goldblum who is not on Twitter has not commented on this suggestion. Even Saturday Night Live is yet to take up this suggestion. But this idea does not seem far-fetched for the Emmy-award winning show. Recently, Maya Rudolph transformed herself into Senator Kamala Harris for a skit. Jim Carrey also recreated an iconic impersonation of Joe Biden, and Alec Baldwin once again channelled a funny Donald Trump impersonation.

Also read | Kamala Harris' Phrase, "I'm Speaking" Goes Viral, Netizens Call It "song Of The Summer"

Also read | US VP Debate 2020: Politicos 'proud' Of Kamala Harris, Say Pence 'corrupted Values'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.