The 23-year-old founder of the parody movement Birds Aren't Real, Peter McIndoe had an embarrassing moment on TV when he puked in front of everyone. Peter was speaking with WGN-TV in Chicago about his ludicrous creation when he puked after taking a sip of a creamy beverage within less than a minute into the interview. Birds Aren't Real claims that birds are actually government-installed drones spying on everyone.

After puking on camera, Peter said that he was nervous and he apologised before going off-camera. After Peter goes out, the anchor says that they hope he is okay and if he needs any help, he should let them know in the control room. However, this is speculated to be a prank as Peter himself shared the video on Birds Aren't Real's Twitter account, stating, "This has without a shred of doubt been the most embarrassing morning of my life. I deeply apologize to WGN, and to the millions of bird Truthers I represent and speak for. I will be taking a long hard look at myself to recalibrate and get my strength back to Level. I am so sorry."

This has without a shred of doubt been the most embarasing morning of my life. I deeply apologize to WGN, and to the millions of bird Truthers I represent and speak for.



I will be taking a long hard look at myself to recalibrate and get my strength back to Level. I am so sorry pic.twitter.com/kaOIKfl6Tq — Birds Aren't Real (@birdsarentreal) January 6, 2022

People speculate that it was a prank

The video was shared on Twitter on January 7, and since then it has gone viral with more than two lakh views and over 3,000 likes. It also garnered a huge number of comments from people who speculate that it was a prank. One Twitter user commented, "It's hard to believe this Wasn't a stunt or prank. You truly don't know what to believe from this group." Another person wrote, "We understand. Sometimes the truth can be hard to swallow. Thank you for continuing to shine that light."

It's hard to believe this Wasn't a stunt or prank. You truly don't know what to believe from this group.

https://t.co/olGUhpVXLP

Perfect example! — TMBR (@tinarutka) January 7, 2022

Just wanted to reach out for comment on this, because the counter-narrative is getting out of hand.



And when a bird tweet gets out of hand, we elect two worthless Bushes, or so I'm told. pic.twitter.com/HHCs5pQMIy — 🙄 (@VanessaSax2K) January 7, 2022

Don't worry. We totally stand behind you. We KNOW that you are Bathed in the Blood of the Lamb, and therefore everything you say has to be true. Thank you for saving us all. — Suzanne Wlaschin (@SuzanneWlaschin) January 7, 2022

The third comment read, "i know this is a painful time for you but take some solace in the fact that this is the funniest thing i have ever seen."

That caught me off guard 🤣



Also found this in my local park! pic.twitter.com/uTpO8yxo9f — 1 Billion Subscribers (@1BillionSubs) January 7, 2022

You are the hero this timeline deserves — The Serfs (@theserfstv) January 7, 2022

it was bird milk they gave him — ReinsPhoenix (@ReinsPhoenix) January 6, 2022

'Govt killed birds & replaced them with spy drones'

Earlier in 2019, Peter claimed that the government committed a 'genocide' of birds and replaced them with spy drones. He also used a billboard to convey his message. According to New York Post, Peter said that they have been very conscious of the path they tread on as they had been dealing with misinformation for several years. He added that the movement was founded in order to combat lunacy with lunacy.

