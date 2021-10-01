Bizarre Idli 'candy' Leaves Netizens Divided, Gets Response From Anand Mahindra

The most recent food dish to boggle Twitterati's mind is an ice-cream stick version of the simple and delicious idli, after the bizarre Maggi milkshake and butter chicken golgappas. Except for the apparently objectionable stick, this version of idli, a South Indian rice dumpling that's now widespread in India, is essentially the same and comes with the usual accompaniments—'sambhar' and 'chutney.'

Anand Mahindra reacts to Bengaluru restaurant's 'Idli on a stick'

Anand Mahindra, the business giant, was recently intrigued by the creative dish, as he asked his Twitter followers to share their thoughts. He posted the photo of this latest food innovation on his Twitter feed. In the picture, a platter of Idlis on a stick with Sambhar and coconut chutney for dipping can be seen. The caption read, "Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against?? The tweet caused a schism among netizens. The post has been gathering likes and retweets by the hour and now has 1,959 retweets and 22.8k likes. Check it here:

Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against?? pic.twitter.com/zted3dQRfL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

Netizens react to the post

One of the netizens commented, "Sir Idli innovation was Yuck for me. Like this One. Maggie pls let the food/dish remain as in it is real taste, delicious. Don't ruin them. Your thought Sir???"

Sir Idli innovation was Yuck for me. Like this One. Maggie 👇 pls let the food/dish remain as in it is real taste, delicious. Don't ruin them.

Your thought Sir???🙏🤭 pic.twitter.com/TlwlAXhCI5 — Rahul Saraswat 🇮🇳 (@rahulsaraswat77) September 30, 2021

"While we complain about the shape and the way we eat it, we must always know that this methodology saves some water by not having to wash our hands which we usually do after eating idly," wrote another.

While we complain about the shape and the way we eat it, we must always know that this methodology saves some water by not having to wash our hands which we usually do after eating idly. — Gajesh (@gajeshkr) September 30, 2021

The third user commented, "Dips!! Noo. Pouring sambar on top of idli and mashing it, sliding them on chutney and having them with bare hands is divine .. We would mash the idli like dialogue frm a tamil mov Soodhu kavvum."

Dips!! Noo. Pouring sambar on top of idli and mashing it, sliding them on chutney and having with bare hands is divine 😇.. We would mash the idli like dialogue frm a tamil mov Soodhu kavvum "இத இட்லினு சொன்னா சட்னி கூட நம்பாது" 🍛 — சுகந்தன் 😷 (@suganthanmm) September 30, 2021

Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter