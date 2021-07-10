Bizarre Trend Of Stuffing Snickers Chocolate Between Two Pickles Goes Viral

In another bizarre food trend, which is going viral on social media. A man is seen eating 'snickles' which is a dish made of pickles and nutty snickers. The video was originally shared on TikTok by a user named William Craft and soon it surfaced on all the social media platforms. The crazy food combination is gaining attention on social media and users can't resist reacting to this weird eating style.



In the viral video, Craft is seen cutting the pickle in half and creating a vaccuum, Craft says in the video that “you want to go ahead and try to fit your Snickers bar inside, which mine did not. This is already a Yucky because it didn’t fit.”. However, Craft quickly says that “it didn’t taste as bad as I thought it would — it’s about a five out of 10.''



Since the video first went online, it has garnered massive likes and views. The microblogging platform was abuzz with this activity. One You Tuber even tried this combination but didn't like it. The post sparked a sharp reaction from netizens. Most of the users were quite disgusted by the weird combination. "I like food and will try most but snickles are a no since I don't like pickles to begin with," one user stated the obvious.

Another comment read, "I love pickles and I love Snickers however I won't be trying that abomination called 'Snickles'.

Meanwhile, netizens have come up with different flavors of Snickers. Some have recommended using Almond Brownie or Peanut Brownie snickers flavors. Pickle hacks have gone viral on social media platforms. Some also shared their version of pickles, as taco pickles, ranch-flavored pickles, and Koolickles — pickles soaked in Kool-Aid brine — have been trending recently.

This pickle trend follows other bizarre food trends, like mustard on watermelon — as sampled by Lizzo — and chlorophyll water — made with a plant molecule that aids in growth and creates a green shade.

