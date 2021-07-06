'Boom!': Florida Man Pretends To Be Firework, Shouts Firecracker Noises In Middle Of Night

At midnight on July 2nd ahead of the Independence Day weekend, residents of the Cape Coral canal in Florida were woken up by fireworks, but not real fireworks. It was rather a man screaming firework noises in the middle of the night, NBC2 reported.

Just a week before this incident, Sarah Warnecke, a local resident heard a man screaming loudly on June 25 at 3 in the night. When she came out, there was not much she could see so he shouted and told him to be quiet. The man, on hearing that, instead pretended to be a firework and started shouting saying that explosives were really annoying and people should stop doing it in the middle of the night. He was caught on a security tape shouting noises of fireworks across a southeastern trench on 10th avenue of the town.

'Boom! Firecracker!'

Warnecke told him to shut up and let people sleep. However, despite the objection, the man continued screaming and calling fireworks “annoying”. He then started yelling angrily telling people to quit using fireworks in the middle of the night.

The man was apparently protesting others who set off fireworks a little early this year. He was caught on security footage yelling, "Boom!" "Firecracker!" and "Bottle rocket!" along with some abusive words in the early hours of the morning on June 25.

Firework Situation in America

In the state of Florida, fireworks are only valid for three days, New Year's Day, New Year's Eve, and US Independence Day. Americans celebrate their independence day by lighting the sky with huge explosives. On average, Americans spend about $ 11,000 a year on these fireworks. The situation of fireworks is not just limited to Florida. They can be heard all over America. Boston, Baltimore, Hartford, Brooklyn, Connecticut, and Syracuse, New York, are among the cities where residents have experienced similar results.

In Brooklyn, a sharp divide has opened between residents aggravated by the noise and threatening to call authorities and others who cautioning that could lead to the type of dangerous police action they’ve just spent weeks protesting against.

(Inputs from AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.