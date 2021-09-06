Last Updated:

Bretman Rock's New Photoshoot Reminds Indians Of 'Chote Pandit' From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Bretman Rock has posted pictures from his photoshoot, Indians didn't wait to point out the uncanny resemblance between him and Chota Pandit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Red Body

@aintsteadyy- Twitter Image


Filipino beauty influencer Bretman Rock's photoshoots are extremely unconventional and sublime and he has gained global attention for the unique looks he features in them. His style is always appreciated on the Internet, but this time, he has become a part of a meme. The 23-year-old shared pictures from his photoshoot on the cover of King Kong Magazine on social media, with the caption, "King Kong Magazine Issue 12." However, the Indians didn't wait to point out the uncanny resemblance between him and a character named Chota Pandit played by Rajpal Yadav from the 2007 Bollywood movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released 15 years ago.

Rajpal Yadav's character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

In Priyadarshan's 2007 psychological horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the character of Rajpal Yadav, Chota Pandit is exposed to the ghost, which eventually drives him crazy as he becomes more mentally unstable by the day. Later, he covers himself in crimson paint, wears garlands around his neck, places incense sticks over his ears, and does hair in antenna style.

READ | Dengue-like viral fever: Centre's health team holds door-to-door inspection in Firozabad

Bretman's post has received over 5,000 retweets and approx 70 thousand likes. His fans were appreciative of the unique photoshoot. However, many shared memes spotting similarities between Bretman and Rajpal Yadav from Bhool Bhulaiya to poke some fun. 

READ | Karnataka: Belagavi district cops shower flowers on Kittur BJP MLA; video goes viral

One Twitter user wrote, "Bretman Rock thought he did something." Another person Twitted, "pls i love @bretmanrock but the resemblance is uncanny."I love@bretmanrock but this just reminds me of."

Bretman Rock Sacayanan is a Filipino social media star and beauty influencer who rose to stardom as a YouTube and Vine creator. He rose to fame after one of his contouring videos went viral in 2015. Rock is well-known for his cosmetic tips and his witty take on life. Rock appeared in his own reality TV show, MTV Following: Bretman Rock, in 2021, which gave viewers a closer glimpse into his personal life.

READ | Video of cat hiding inside cupboard and slowly adjusting in it goes viral, netizens react

Accomplishments and accolades of Bretman Rock

Rock has garnered numerous prizes and accolades for his efforts on social media, including a People's Choice award for "Beauty Influencer" and an MTV Movie and TV Awards award for "Breakthrough Social Star" in 2021. In 2017, he was named one of Time's "30 Most Influential Teens," and in 2018, he was named to Forbes' "30 Under 30 Asia – Media, Marketing, and Advertising" list. At the 45th People's Choice Awards in 2019, Rock took home the Beauty Influencer award. He was a nominee in the Shorty Awards' comedy video category in 2020. Rock was named to Variety's 2020 Power of Young Hollywood list 2020.

READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli's reaction to Rohit Sharma's 100 goes viral; fans say 'there's no rift'

Image- @aintsteadyy/Twitter

READ | Viral video shows crocodile jumping into water, netizens say 'that's a dragon'; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Red Body, Bretman Rock, Chote Pandit
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND