'Brute Force Of Nature': Leopard's Epic Pursuit While Hunting Baby Monkey Shocks Netizens

Videos featuring funny antics of animals have a massive fanbase on social media. Over the years, videos of animals hunting their prey have garnered a plethora of views and various global entertainment platforms have had segments dedicated to how the predators hunt down their prey. However, alongside the successful hunts, some epic failed pursuits by predators have garnered hilarious reactions from netizens. The latest entrant into the long list is a video from Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh wherein a leopard can be seen attempting to prey on a baby monkey.

The viral video opens up to show a leopard climbing a tree and leaping onto another one in an attempt to capture a baby monkey. Though the big cat grabs the monkey in its mouth, its attempt ends in vain as the leopard suffers a tragic fall from a considerable height. However, the fall had little to no impact on the leopard as it was soon seen sitting up comfortably with its kill. The video was shared by the Panna Tiger Reserve with the caption, "A rare sight @pannatigerreserve. A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree".

The leopards are only a minor takeaway of the Panna Tiger Reserve as the entity shelters an array of species including Tigers, Sloth Bears, Indian Wolves, Pangolins, Gharials, and Indian Foxes. Additionally, it is home to about 200 different bird species, such as the Indian vulture, red-headed vulture, blossom-headed parakeet, crested honey buzzard, and bar-headed geese.

Netizens laud 'brute force of nature'

The viral news has gained traction on the internet and has accumulated 7.7K views since it was shared. The video has accumulated several likes and retweets. The viral video has prompted many to express their views, "Brute force of nature", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "A rare sight indeed". The third user wrote, "Never seen anything like that before...".

