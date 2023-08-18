Burger King Employee's 27-year Attendance Record Rewarded With Rs 3.5 Cr Via Crowdfunding

A dedicated Burger King employee who never missed a day at work and had an impeccable attendance record of 27 years, received recognition from both his company and colleagues. The fast-food restaurant company gave Kevin Ford a token of appreciation as a reward, however, it disappointed many people who believed that Kevin's dedication deserved more recognition. The token of appreciation contained a goody bag with trivial items including candy, pens, and a Starbucks cup.

However, little did anyone know that the token of appreciation led to something much bigger. Kevin's unblemished attendance record reached a larger audience after a video of him receiving the gifts went viral on TikTok last year. Recognizing Kevin's undervalued dedication, his daughter Seryna took an initiative and launched a GoFundMe campaign to give her father the recognition he truly deserved.

Twist of fate gives Kevin a chance to meet his grandchilden

To Kevin's surprise, the GoFundMe campaign was successful and received over $418,000 (over Rs 3.48 crore) in donations proving the impact the Burger King employee made on the lives of people around him.

A line cook and chef at Burger King within the McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas, Kevin Ford worked hard to support his family and send his children to college. The union health insurance he received through his job was a major help. It all started three decades ago when he started working at Burger King when he was a single father with two young daughters. As his family grew and he remarried, his job continued to support his children to secure their future.

The GoFundMe campaign for Kevin Ford, attracted the attention of many people, including notable celebrities. Many people donated $27 to the campaign, symbolizing Ford's remarkable achievement. The family was overwhelmed by the generosity of the donors, as the amount raised far exceeded their expectations.

Later, Kevin announced his decision to retire which was possible only after the overwhelming support he received. With the funds generated, he was reportedly able to visit his grandchildren in Texas.

"The miracle of the generosity of so many people all around the world has allowed me to save for retirement and my children's and grandchildren's futures and even to someday soon own my own home. Dreams really can come true," Ford remarked.