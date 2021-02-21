Burglar Helped Himself With Food And Drinks, Told Owner 'this Is Not Your House'

A woman in the UK was left in shock when she returned home to find a beer-drinking stranger telling her "it's not your house". The stranger Antoni Adams, a 33-year-old man had helped himself with food and drinks from the house owner's fridge and cupboards. He told the house owner that he had been inside her home all day before saying the property didn't belong to her.

Not your house says Burglar

The owner of the house in Sunderland said that she left her home located at Canon Cockin Street, Sunderland and returned that evening. When she came back home, she found the burglar peeking through an open window. When she questioned him, the burglar said, "It's not your house, I have been here all day".

According to reports, As Adams had opened a can of Fosters inside the house, the cops were able to track him down due to his DNA being left on it. The cops had taken the DNA sample after checking the entire house. The police then caught Adams and he admitted to the burglary and was sentenced to 876 days in prison. Adams admitted to forcefully opening the lock of the door and also damaged a table in the living room while entering the house. He had filled handbags and purses with the items he found inside the house.

The Inspector said this is an incredibly intrusive crime and it must have been awful for the house owner to return home. The house owner after returning home caught an intruder red-handed in her house. Adams tried to get away but he left behind an empty can of Foster's that he had taken from refrigeration. This helped the forensic team to track the burglar. The burglar is now behind the bars.

