Law & Order: Organized Crime's Production Halted Due To COVID-19 Positive Case On Set

Crime drama series Law & Order: Organized Crime’s production has been halted after a team member from the crew was tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. As per a report in Deadline, NBC has now paused its creation post a positive COVID test was observed in Zone A. However, it isn’t clear who has contracted the virus but the portal claims it includes an ‘on-screen talent’. Following the COVID-19 guidelines laid down by the state and county, the network has reportedly asked those in close contact to practise social distancing and isolation.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Production Paused

NBC hasn’t confirmed when the production of Law & Order: Organized Crime will resume, however, its upcoming premiere date stands unaffected by the incident. The news of the positive news was released by the channel as per their regular safety protocol. Immediately after contact tracing of people who have come in contact with the infected person began by the organisation. The team of the series is practising self-isolation and the channel will share an update soon about the commencement of the production work once the situation is handled with care.

Law & Order: organized Crime is a crime, mystery drama series created by Dick Wolf. The upcoming show will feature Christopher Meloni, reprising his role as Elliot Stabler. The plot of the show will see Eliot joining the NYPD to put a strong fight against organized crime after suffering a traumatic personal loss.

After a decade, Elliot witnesses that everything in the system and the department have changed drastically. In order to fit in, Elliot has to adapt to the new criminal justice system. While aiming to rebuild his life, he has to lead an elite task force which takes part in solving the city’s heinous crimes one after the other.

Along with Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor and Mariska Hargitay will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the show. Dick Wolf, the creator of the show, also serves as the executive producer of the show in collaboration with Illene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Peter Jankowski and others. Law & Order: Organized Crime is expected to premiere online on April 1.

