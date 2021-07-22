Cafe In Dubai Serves World's Most Expensive Ice Cream Worth Whopping Rs 60,000; See Pics

We all are ice cream lovers. Aren't we? Starting from Rs 10 to Rs 500, people can be seen spending hundreds of rupees on their favourite flavours of ice cream. However, how would you feel if you are asked to pay 60,000 for an ice cream?

Yes, you heard it right! A cafe in Dubai has been serving a 23-carat edible gold ice cream costing Rs 60,000. The ice cream has 23-carat edible gold toppings and is priced at 3000 dirhams which means Rs 60,000.

Ice cream for Rs 60,000!

World's Most Expensive Ice Cream, 'Black Diamond' is served at the dessert parlour named Scoopi Cafe in Dubai. It is a vanilla flavoured ice cream with 23-carat edible gold toppings followed by saffron and black truffle toppings on it.

The ice cream went viral over the Internet after Indian actress, VJ, and travel blogger Shenaz Treasury shared a video on her official Instagram account from her recent trip to Dubai. The actress visited the Scoopi cafe where she was served the Black Diamond ice cream, that too in a Versace bowl. According to her Instagram caption, the ice cream costs around Rs 60,000.

Check out her post here:



Ever since Shenaz posted the video, it has gone viral with more than 2 lakh views with several interesting comments on the post. One user wrote, "Planning a Dubai trip is easy than planning to eat this 😂". Another user said, "I can visit 4 times to spiti in 60000 rs which will feed my soul with peace and happiness... 😂😂".

Scoopi Cafe Dubai

The cafe is known for serving interesting dishes. Other than the 23-carat gold ice cream, the cafe also serves a Charcoal ice cream with edible gold and a coffee layered with 23-carat gold leaf.

So are you willing to spend 60,000 rupees on ice cream for your next visit to Dubai?

