Cambodia Welcomes 'World’s Loneliest Elephant' Kaavan Following Global Rescue Campaign

‘World’s loneliest elephant’ Kaavan arrived at Cambodia’s wildlife sanctuary on November 30 after spending years of desolation at a zoo in Islamabad. The celebrated jumbo was greeted by the Buddhist monks on his way who blessed the creature with holy chantings, following which the male Asian elephant was transported safely to the sanctuary.

The elephant was tested for the novel coronavirus as he flew to his new home with the help of singer and actor Cher, who had been dedicated to the lone elephant’s rescue since she discovered the animal languishing alone at the Pakistani zoo 8 years ago. Kaavan spent his days in the substandard facility after the demise of his female elephant partner Sahel in 2012 and had no other elephants for a company in his confinement.

According to reports, the elephant was bound for a seven-hour journey via an airplane during which he was provided with an estimated 440 pounds of snack and fruits. A veterinarian at animal welfare organisation Four Paws, Amir Khalil, informed the Associated Press that the tusker wasn’t nervous during his long and tedious journey and said, "He behaved like a frequent flier." Khalil added, "The flight was uneventful, which is all you can ask for when you transfer an elephant."

Received a 'heartfelt' welcome

The 4,080 kilograms (9,000 pounds) animal received a heartfelt welcome from the conservationists and sanctuary officials as the 36-year-old hefty creature was deboarded from the large metal crate. The creature was rescued by Cher’s animal welfare group, Free the Wild, in collaboration with Four Paws and the American columnist and philanthropist Eric Margolis. The relocation is reported to have cost nearly $400,000.

Kaavan was gifted to Islamabad by Sri Lanka in 1985 over diplomatic ties and stayed in captivity at Marghazar Zoo for several years despite the deteriorating living conditions. As per reports, he was the only member of his species left and mostly ignored in the facility. On November 24, the Islamabad zoo threw a lavish celebration with balloons, music performances, and a live audience as the 35-year-old elephant prepared to leave the facility.

[The container holding Kaavan the elephant is blessed by monks during its arrival from Pakistan at the Siem Reap International Airport, Cambodia. Credit: AP]

[A shipping container holding Kaavan the elephant arrivals from Pakistan at the Siem Reap International Airport, Cambodia. Credit: AP]

[Neth Pheaktra, center, Spokesmen of Environment Ministry, presides over the blessing of a container holding Kaavan the elephant during its arrival from Pakistan at the Siem Reap International Airport. Credit: AP]

[Pakistani wildlife workers arrange an elephant named Kaavan into a crate for transporting him to a sanctuary in Cambodia. Credit: AP]

