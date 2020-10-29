'Can I Drink It?': NASA's Discovery Of Water On Moon Triggers Hilarious Memes

On October 26, US Space giant NASA confirmed the presence of water on the lunar surface. Taking to Twitter, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said that while they were unsure whether the water discovered could be used as a resource, it was still a key discovery. Meanwhile, the news stirred the internet, with hundreds of flabbergasted netizens opining on the space agency's latest discovery.

NEWS: We confirmed water on the sunlit surface of the Moon for the 1st time using @SOFIAtelescope. We don’t know yet if we can use it as a resource, but learning about water on the Moon is key for our #Artemis exploration plans. Join the media telecon at https://t.co/vOGoSHt74c pic.twitter.com/7p2QopMhod — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) October 26, 2020

There were many took the opportunity to question why had previous moon missions not spotted the water. “Why wasn’t it seen during multiple Apollo missions to the surface of the moon? Or was the moon landing staged?” wrote a user. However, there were many others dished out hilarious memes and jokes quipping that if the moon could “hydrate itself. Why can’t you?”

One enthusiastic user joked that it wasn’t a recent discovery but a “water bottle” left on the moon by the astronauts who landed there in 1969. Yet another shared a still from Indian comedy flick, Hera Pheri where Raju played by Akshay Kumar could be seen drenched in water and then captioned it, “the moon according to NASA.”

A rare photo of the water discovered on the moon : pic.twitter.com/gzfmjYvtXM — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) October 26, 2020

If the moon can hydrate so can you — Twitter (@Twitter) October 26, 2020

H2O? More like H2whoa. — NASA (@NASA) October 26, 2020

Water bottle left by astronauts. lol — GaryKelejianAgent (@GaryKelejian) October 26, 2020

Still or sparkling? — Ben Cooper (@BenjaminC78) October 27, 2020

So, we can do baptisms on the moon if needs be? Perfect! — St. Peter's by-the-Sea Narragansett (@st_narragansett) October 26, 2020

NASA said that traces of water on a sunlit surface of the moon was found for the first time by the 'World's largest flying observatory' - SOFIA telescope. SOFIA- Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy is a Boeing 747SP aircraft modified to carry a 2.7-meter (106-inch) reflecting telescope, flying into the stratosphere at 38,000-45,000 feet to study the solar system, using infrared as it is above Earth's atmosphere. The traces of water were found on the moon's Clavius crater - which is on its southern hemisphere visible from earth. NASA speculates that water may have been delivered by tiny meteorite impacts or interaction of energetic particles ejected from the sun.

