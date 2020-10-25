Nasa To Announce ‘exciting New Discovery’ About Moon On October 26 Via Teleconference

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to announce a rare “exciting news” about the moon on Monday, October 26. According to an update on its official site, the space agency said it will reveal to the world the latest finding about the Earth’s satellite Moon at a media teleconference at 12 p.m. EDT. The new discovery was made after NASA observed the lunar surface from its Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), and in its new announcement, NASA will make some critical findings about the moon known worldwide. The audio of the conference will also be streamed live on NASA’s official LIVE TV.

“This new discovery contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration,” NASA said in a release.

Further, it revealed that on the basis of the observation, the administration will send the first woman, followed by a man to the lunar surface in 2024 under its Artemis program. Calling the discovery a “next giant leap” NASA said, that the recent findings combined with a manned mission to the moon will enhance the prospects of human exploration of Mars for as early as the 2030s. Not giving out any details of the nature of the ‘mysterious moon announcement’, NASA said, “understanding the science of the Moon helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system.”

I'm feeling incredibly privileged to get a sneak peak of the video of NASA's discovery on The Moon.



You aren't going to believe it when you hear about the announcement of their new discovery.



You really couldn't second guess it



I'm sworn to secrecy, but here's a little teaser pic.twitter.com/qLnLeTldsl — Gavin D. J. Harper (@gavindjharper) October 22, 2020

Glazed, powdered...or filled with lava? Evidence from NASA missions shows that volcanic activity may have played a role in forming this donut-shaped crater pair. https://t.co/McxrroVGUJ



📷: Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter pic.twitter.com/pQDtTwRGbY — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) October 21, 2020

At a briefing scheduled for October 26, Monday, NASA will reveal the organization’s efforts in decoding more intricate details about the moon that in some way will support deeper space exploration later. As NASA informed in the release, this new fascinating discovery will also back the world’s first human exploration of Mars. NASA’s Sofia, from where the administration will address the world via teleconference is the world’s largest airborne observatory, a modified 747 that flies into the atmosphere with a nine-foot telescope that observes the universe and other celestial objects in the solar system.

Join us for a @reddit AMA about our exploration of the 🌘 Moon on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 10am PT / 1pm ET: https://t.co/9tOcvNwzYY pic.twitter.com/yZIniFcAv5 — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) October 23, 2020

Read: Asteroid Samples Escaping From Jammed NASA Spacecraft

Read: NASA Astronaut Casts Her Ballot From Space Station

4G network on the moon

Meanwhile, as NASA announced the “new discovery” to be revealed to the world, news broke out at Finnish equipment company Nokia that it was selected by Nasa to install the “first-ever cellular network on the moon”. The company announced in a release that NASA has chosen the firm to deploy an “ultra-compact, low-power, space-hardened” wireless 4G network on the moon as it now believes that it's possible to have a “long-term human presence” on the moon by 2030. According to sources of a London’s daily The i, Nokia’s US subsidiary has already been given a $14.1m contract under Nasa’s Artemis program for installing 4G on the moon that will “self-configure upon deployment.”

Read: NASA Prepares To Return Osiris-Rex To Earth After Noticing Dust Leakage Post 'TAG Event'

Read: NASA Spacecraft Successfully Collects Asteroid Bennu's Surface Sample For Further Research