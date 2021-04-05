Canada: 9-year-old Boy Sets World Record Of Longest Milk Tooth Extracted, Feels 'honoured'

A nine-year-old boy from Canada has now set the world record for having the longest milk tooth in the history of humankind. Luke Boulton, who hails from Peterborough got his tooth extracted in 2019 and as it turned out, his gigantic tooth set a global record. The news recently made its way to the internet after it was shared by the Guinness World Records, which revealed that the tooth measured 2.6 centimetres.

In a blog post, the body of the global record stated that Luke has kept his tooth “safe” to ensure that his record could be verified. “Right after the verification, he will put it under his pillow for the Tooth Fairy, or he will keep it to be displayed for everyone to see,” they added. Additionally, they also described the little boy stating that Luke enjoys playing with the dog, riding the bike and watching TV.

“Luke feels honoured to be in a book with so many other people from all around the world who have also set world records. He thinks it's great to have all the world records documented in a single place for everyone to look at. He is hopeful one day he will be able to open the GWR book and show his family and his friend his name and picture,” an excerpt from the blog read. READ | Rashmika Mandanna's first look poster from 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' unveiled

Image Credits: guinnessworldrecords.com

Similar record

Main Image Credits: guinnessworldrecords.com

