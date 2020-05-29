Bizarre! Canadian man receives hair cream 8 years after placing order in 2012

In a stunning but hilarious incident, a man from Toronto, Canada received a package which he had ordered eight years ago. According to reports, Elliot Berinstein found a parcel lying outside his door, earlier this month. However, it left him baffled as he did not order anything in recent days.

Upon later investigation, it was found that the package was sent by Well.ca and contained a hair cream which was originally ordered eight years ago. It was eventually delivered to Berinstein by Canada Post, international media reported. Sharing the photo, of the original receipt, which was dated August 2012, Berinstein wrote that the contents of the tube had now turned yellow from white.

Redditors hopeful to get their parcels

He later revealed that the company had sent him a bunch of stuff to make up for the late delivery including some hair products for him to try adding that they used Purolator and not Canada Post this time. Since posted on Reddit, the hilarious post has received over 1000 likes and multiple comments. One user wrote, "Lol. I would have found that package from 2012 And been like "whoops, my finger slipped and it went in the trash!" While another user suggested him to get a refund with 8 year interest. Yet another comment read, "I knew someone who worked at Canada post. One time they did some renovations, moved some sorting machinery and found tons of lost mail, dating back to the 1950’s"

