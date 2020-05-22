Zomato & Swiggy Start Home Delivery Of Liquor In Jharkhand; Speaking To Other States Too

The online food ordering platform Zomato on Thursday launched home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand amid the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown. Zomato informed that the services have started in the state with due permission from the government and has obtained all necessary licenses. The Gurugram-based company is also discussing with the other states for liquor delivery. This comes after its rival Swiggy has also started home delivery on liquor in Jharkhand.

Earlier in the day Swiggy also announced the home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand. Swiggy informed that the service was only available in Ranchi at the moment, and revealed that the service will be launched across other major cities in Jharkhand within a week.

Just like Zomato, Swiggy is also in talks with various state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol.

COVID affects online food delivery business

The online food delivery business was severely affected due to the nationwide lockdown. During this time both the companies, Zomato and Swiggy diversified into grocery deliveries. While ordering the liquor online it is mandatory for the customers to submit a government-approved proof of age. Sale of alcohol was banned along with several other purchases when the lockdown was announced on March 24. The government however lifted the ban in May, which led to long queues outside liquor shops, creating fears of the virus spread.

COVID-19 in India

India's COVID-19 count reached 1,18,447. Of these 48,533 have been cured & 3,583 have died, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of coronavirus with total positives cases of 41,642, with 11726 patients being cured/discharged and 1454 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have recorded the highest cases of COVID after Maharashtra with 13967,12905 and 11659 cases respectively. The country has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 with a new set of guidelines issued by the MHA.

