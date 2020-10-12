Canadian Tourist Returns Stolen Artefacts From Pompeii, Claims They Are 'cursed'

A Canadian tourist who stole fragments from the ancient city of Pompeii 15 years ago has returned the artefacts claiming that they were 'cursed'. The woman identified as Nicole sent a package containing two mosaic tiles, parts of an amphora and a piece of ceramics to a travel agent in Pompeii, in southern Italy along with a letter of confession.

Nicole was in her early twenties when she visited Pompeii’s archaeological park back in 2005. She blamed the theft for a run of misfortune in her life. Over the years she had suffered from breast cancer twice and experienced financial hardship. In her confession letter, she pleaded to take the artefacts back and said they bring 'bad luck'.

Nicole said she wanted to have a piece of history that nobody could have however the relics had so much negative energy linked to that land of destruction, Nicole explained in her letter.

Piece of history returned safely to site

Pompeii was buried in volcanic ash after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79. It was buried until the 16th century when its rediscovery transformed the understanding of life in the classical world. The ancient site is one of Italy’s most visited attractions and for years has had to deal with the problem of tourists stealing fragments and other artefacts from it.

Nicole wrote in her letter that she had learned her lesson and wanted forgiveness from God. She further said she is 36 now and had breast cancer twice. Nicole also said she faced financial problems adding that she doesn't want to pass the curse on to her family or children.

Nicole is not the only one to regret as the package contained another confession letter from a Canadian couple along with some stones stolen from the site in 2005. Over the years, so many stolen remains have been returned to the site, along with letters expressing guilt, that park officials established a museum displaying the artefacts.

