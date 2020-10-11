Did You Know Katrina Kaif Had Never Visited THIS Tourist Destination Until She Shot There?

Katrina Kaif is one of the top-paid Bollywood actresses in the country. Her Bollywood career which has spanned around 17 years, for now, has taken her to many locations around the world. However, Katrina Kaif had never visited a specific country until she visited the location for a film shoot. The location is a country in Europe and Katrina Kaif worked with Hrithik Roshan when she went to this location for shooting a song for the movie. The movie's name is Bang Bang which was released in 2014.

Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang trivia

According to IMDb, Katrina Kaif had never been to Greece until she shot the song Meherbaan in the country. Meherbaan is a romantic song from Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's movie Bang Bang. Bang Bang is a 2014 released Bollywood action movie, which shot at the popular tourist locations in Greece including Mykonos and Santorini.

The song was immensely loved by the audience as it gained over 47 million views till now. The music video of the song has 278k likes as well. The song Meherbaan is composed by popular Bollywood music director, Vishal-Shekhar. The song is sung by Ash King, Shilpa Rao and Shekhar Ravjiani, where the lyrics of the song have been penned by Anvita Dutt and Kumaar.

Bollywood movie Bang Bang is a remake of American comedy film Knight and Day and was directed by Siddharth Anand. Bang Bang cast included Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Danny Denzongpa, Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill, Deepti Naval and others in pivotal roles. The story of the film is about Harleen (Katrina Kaif) who is a bank receptionist and how her life takes a turn when she meets Rajveer Nanda, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan in the film.

According to IMDb, Bang Bang shooting location includes places such as Prague, Phuket, Greece, US, Shimla, Manali, Delhi and Mumbai. Bang Bang also became the first Bollywood film that had showcased a flyboarding stunt scene. Hrithik Roshan became the first actor to do a flyboarding stunt in this action-packed film. The movie garnered a box office collection of 1.4 billion rupees (total net gross) according to BoxoffficeIndia.

