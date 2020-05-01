Captain Tom Moore's NHS Appeal Tops £32m On 100th Birthday, Special Wishes From Queen & PM

War veteran and national hero Captain Tom Moore in the UK topped £32 million for the National Health Service, helping to fight against the Coronavirus on his 100th birthday. The World war-2 veteran, who raised the money by walking laps in his garden, has also been promoted to 'honorary colonel' on the eve of his birthday. A few weeks ago, he raised almost £30 million in support of the NHS.

Capt Tom said "Reaching 100 is quite something. Reaching 100 with such interest in me and huge generosity from the public is very overwhelming, people keep saying what I have done is remarkable, however it's actually what you have done for me which is remarkable. Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day."

What a wonderful day full of well wishes, kindness and plenty of cake! Can't think of a better way to finish than clapping extra loudly for all the @NHSuk heroes who continue to do such a magnificent job for us all#100thbirthday#ClapForOurCarers#TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay pic.twitter.com/JgcJAYUrvx — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2020

On Wednesday, the eve of his birthday, the commanding officer of the 1st Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment, visited him at home in Bedfordshire to inform him of his new appointment, and to present him with the Defence Medal - a medal given to those who served in the Second World War - and the Yorkshire Regiment Medal - his former regiment.

RAF flypast, Queen's greetings, fan cards made his day memorable

An RAF flypast marked Captain Tom's big day, while an estimated 140,000 birthday cards sent to the veteran have been laid in the sports hall of a local school. The Queen too sent out a personalised birthday greeting card to the captain. The queen wished him and congratulated him for his charity work.

Happy Birthday #CaptainTomMoore and thank you for your incredible achievement in supporting the #NHS.#HappyBirthdayCaptainTom#HappyBirthdayColonelTom https://t.co/ng20Fs5JJE — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) April 30, 2020

Just received a rather special birthday card from Her Majesty The Queen @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/jqIxpVFBRH — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2020

PM Boris wishes Capt. Tom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recorded a special message in which he said the veteran was "a point of light in all our lives". "I know I speak for the whole nation when I say we wish you a very happy 100th birthday. Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation, you've created a channel to enable millions to say a heartfelt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS who have all been doing the most outstanding job."

Capt Tom said it was "really outstanding" to get a message from Mr Johnson.

