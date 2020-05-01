PM Modi Wishes Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin A Swift Recovery As He Tests COVID-19 Positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin 'early recovery and good health' for his battle against the Coronavirus infection on Friday. He also extended his support to Russia to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Mikhail Mishustin was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Thursday.

READ | PM Modi holds Cabinet meet to discuss strategies to attract foreign investments post COVID

My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. @GovernmentRF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

READ | PM Modi chairs meet to discuss reforms in Mines and Coal Sectors hit by COVID-19

Mishustin, highest-ranking Russian official to contract the virus

Mishustin became the highest-ranking Russian official known to have gotten infected with COVID-19. He was appointed as PM in January as part of a major reshuffle in Russia's power structure and has played a leading role in Russia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This makes Mikhail Mishustin, the second national leader to be diagnosed with COVID-19, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He urged Russians to take the disease seriously and follow the difficult self-isolation rules that have been imposed by the government. Earlier this week, Putin announced that he would extend the country’s “non-working days” through the May holidays, including the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

READ | Adhir Ranjan requests PM Modi to arrange trains to ferry stranded migrants amid lockdown

Putin wishes a swift recovery to PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin also wished Mishustin a swift recovery and said he hoped the Prime Minister would continue taking part in drafting policies to shore up the Russian economy, which has been damaged by the virus pandemic.

READ | Punjab CM requests PM Modi for special trains to enable return of migrants to their homes