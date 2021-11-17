Cat Born With 4 Ears From Turkey Bemuses Netizens; Impact On Its Hearing Ability Revealed

A cat born with four ears has gone viral on the internet after its human posted a picture of the feline on social media. Midas, the four-month-old kitten, adopted by a woman in Turkey is a Russian blue mix, reported The Daily Mail. The picture of the four-eared kitten named Midas has captured the attention of netizens as the cat has two normal ears and an additional pair of small ears.

As per The Daily Mail report, the cat named Midas has four ears due to a genetic mutation. The four-month-old cat also has a patch of white hair shaped like a heart on its belly. Canis Dosemesci, her human, who adopted the kitten has informed that Midas enjoys playing and cuddling with the family’s two dogs Suzy and Leyno. Midas was born to a stray cat who gave birth to Midas and her six siblings in a garden that was owned by a friend of Dosemeci.

Cat born with four eyes

Speaking to The Daily Mail about the cat, Canis Dosemeci revealed that even though the appearance of the cat is different, however, the four ears have not impacted her listening ability. Dosemeci further stated that the cat was checked by a veterinarian who mentioned that Midas could hear properly. Midas’s human added that the cat seems healthy, however, they will get her checked in some months in order to find if she has other genetic mutations in her body. She mentioned that cat is “playful and very friendly” and stays awake all night while she sleeps the whole day.

The Instagram page of Midas is filled with her pictures and videos and has 61.8k followers on Instagram. The adorable face and four ears of the cat have attracted the netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "One of the cutest cat I ever see." Another user commented, "I love you Midasss."

