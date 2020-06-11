'Catapults Are A Great Way To Get Somewhere Fast,' Says Elon Musk As One Sends Man Flying

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Thursday appeared to endorsed the idea of Catapults for faster commuting - though hopefully not seriously as far as the technology goes at the moment. Musk jokingly said that 'Catapults are a great way to get somewhere fast' as he retweeted a viral video of a man who is flung from one building to another using catapults.

Catapults are a great way to get somewhere fast https://t.co/npr4bGBDYw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2020

READ | 'Incredible' rocket control console progression leaves even Elon Musk highly impressed

The video shows that a man sitting on catapults aiming to reach the next building where a net is placed for his safe landing. However, things appear to not go as planned and the man on the catapult crosses the building as he flies through the air, and the organisers run, leaving the scene at a cliffhanger.

READ | Elon Musk rallies to 'break up Amazon' after lockdown critic claims his book was censored

Netizens react

The video gained a lot of mixed reactions from the netizens. One of the users said "Hear me out: A giant catapult that shoots a rocket like 50% of the way straight up, then the engines kick in and take it the rest of the way into space. Save 50% on fuel costs. Big brain logic. Hire me". while another user sarcastically said, "We need more of those". Many other users jokingly advised Elon Musk to launch a rocket using this technique while the rest claimed the video was fake.

READ | Elon Musk not satisfied with ISS; tells SpaceX staff to focus on Starship for Moon & Mars

Hear me out: A giant catapult that shoots a rocket like 50% of the way straight up, then the engines kick in and take it the rest of the way into space. Save 50% on fuel costs. Big brain logic. Hire me. — Nixxiom (@Nixxiom) June 10, 2020

Elon please hear me out. pic.twitter.com/SQtELhdSH1 — Carson Arnett (@FroostyPhoto) June 11, 2020

We need more of those pic.twitter.com/yVZLiaTurq — Three Year Letter bot 🤖 (@11YearLetterBot) June 10, 2020

Well it’s a fake video 🤷‍♂️ trust what you must — Nout Dogterom (@Noutjan) June 10, 2020

READ | 'Size Matters': Elon Musk's epic reaction to even more epic space size-comparison clip

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.