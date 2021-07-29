CBSE's 'Chellam Sir' Meme To Calm Parents Ahead Of Class 10, 12 Results Wins Internet

CBSE 10th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to announce Class 10th and also class 12th results 2021. The CBSE class 10 result 2021 will be declared anytime soon. The Board has not announced the exact date yet, however, CBSE through a tweet said that it will be declared soon. CBSE on Wednesday, July 28, shared a meme on its Twitter handle. The graphic is related to Amazon Prime Video's thriller series named The Family Man. In the meme shared, actor Manoj Bajpayee is asking Uday Mahesh (Chellam Sir), “when will CBSE results be declared?" Chellam Sir asks Tiwari not to be a “minimum parent” and be positive about the results as they will be out soon. The caption on the tweet reads, "Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent. #StayCalm #StayHopeful #CBSEResults #CBSE".

The inclusion of Chellam sir in the meme is due to the fact that he is seen as a man one goes to in case of queries and doubts which compelled the fans to draw parallels to the search engine, Google. The tweet has racked over 11,000 likes. The tweet received a flurry of responses on Twitter by netizens.

The official dates have not been announced but, the Supreme Court has set a deadline for declaring the results. It has directed all Boards to release class 10-12th results by end of July 2021. Students awaiting results are advised to check cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in regularly for the latest updates. For the academic year 2020-2021, the CBSE class 10th result will be released without the Board exams. CBSE Exams 2021 was scheduled to commence on May 4 but was scrapped owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

