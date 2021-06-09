'Celebrating Shirley Temple': Google Doodle Honours America's Little Miss Miracle

On June 9, Google honoured America’s glittery-eyed child star Shirley Temple with a special animated doodle. Temple won an Academy Award when she was just 6, became the country’s biggest stars at 10 before evolving into a successful diplomat. Meanwhile, it was on this particular day in 2015 that Love, Shirley Temple exhibition was opened in the Santa Monica Museum of Historical Past, a set of her uncommon memorabilia.

"Not only did Temple help millions of Americans through the hardships of the Great Depression as Hollywood's top box office draw, she also later shared her charisma with the world through her work in international relations," notes Google.

The creative three-part Google doodle is presented in the form of a cinema film reel, movie hall tickets and photographs. The centre space is occupied by an animated film reel that features Temple dancing. It is surrounded by pictures that depict the child star receiving an award, giving a speech amongst other things. Additionally, it features three film tickets, featuring the word GOOGLE.

🎥 Hollywood's top box-office draw for years

🎭 A star in over 10 films at only 6 years old!

🇺🇸 A U.S. delegate & foreign ambassador



Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates iconic American actor, singer, & diplomat Shirley "Little Miss Miracle" Temple 🥤 → https://t.co/LmU7AnhPbV pic.twitter.com/IymyjzesmK — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 9, 2021

Who is Shirley Temple?

Born on April 23 1928 in California, Shirley Jane Temple was an American actress, singer, dancer, and diplomat who was Hollywood's number one box-office draw as a child actress from 1934 to 1938. Besides the special ‘juvenile’ addition of the prestigious Academy Award, the young prodigy added several other awards to her kitty including the Life Achievement Award from the American Center of Films for Children, the National Board of Review Career Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

Known as Shirley "Little Miss Miracle" Temple, she gave up showbiz at the age of 22 to join civil services. She not only served as the representative of the US to the UN but was also the country’s ambassador to Ghana. In 1988, she joined the country’s foreign services to became the first female chief of protocol to the US State Department.

“With her signature dimples, blonde ringlet curls, and strong work ethic, she captivated the nation when she landed a role in the 1934 toe-tapping musical “Stand Up And Cheer.” Temple starred in a dozen films in 1934 alone, including “Bright Eyes,” where she performed what became one of her most famous routines “On the Good Ship Lollipop,” notes Google on its website.

Image: Google/AP

