COVID-19: Celebrities, politicians turn into storytellers to raise money for charity

Coronavirus pandemic has not only brought the world to a standstill but also created a situation of panic throughout the world. Amid all this anxiety, several actors, singers and politicians have come together to narrate bedtime stories to children in a bid to gather money for charity. This comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 46,826 and infected 9,32,214 people across 200 countries.

The list of celebrities who have turned into storytellers includes Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o and Reese Witherspoon amidst others. The initiative, Save the stories, started by actors Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner features celebrities reading bedtime stories and appealing for donations to charities, Save the children and No Kid Hungary.

Save The Stories has garnered over 1,20,000 followers on Instagram and around Rs 13,96,890 has been donated till now. In addition, the videos have been watched for more than 27 million times. American Actor Jake Gylall who narrated 'Where Do Balloons Go?' took to Instagram to explain about the charities. He said, the collected money goes to "support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs” to help the estimated 30 million US children who rely on school meals.

Politicians included

A similar initiative by country star Dolly Patron called Good night with Dolly series will start on April 2. on Youtube. The bedtime stories trend has also reached beyond film and music stars to include politicians. Former Attorney General and conservative MP Geoffrey Cox in a tweet revealed that he had been asked to record a story He then mentioned that he has chosen to narrate Chinese fairytale 'The Shiny Monkey'

I’ve been asked to record a children's bedtime story for while we are cooped up in CV confinement. This is a Chinese fairy tale entitled, "The Stone Monkey", told by H A Giles in a beautiful little pamphlet of tales published in 1911. I hope you enjoy it. https://t.co/30h671jXx7 — Geoffrey Cox QC MP (@Geoffrey_Cox) March 31, 2020

