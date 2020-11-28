Cellist Performs Inside Deserted French Museums Amid Pandemic & Netizens Are Amazed| Watch

While the coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellations of public events worldwide, a musician is now garnering plaudits for her brilliant performances inside closed museums. Camille Thomas, a cellist by profession, has taken the opportunity to perform melodious tunes on her cellar in deserted museums across the city of Paris. Videos of her solo performances amidst the backdrop of gorgeous museum interiors have now created a stir on the internet.

The artist, who has now become an internet sensation, has already performed in a number of museums which have been shut due to pandemic. Some of the venues include Palace of Versailles, the Institute of Arab World amongst others. The 32-year-old is all set to perform at Grand Palais, a vast exhibition space next to the Champs Elysees in the coming week.

Thomas’ Instagram profile has over 52 thousand followers with hundreds of them appreciating her music every day. ‘No doubt that Marie Antoinette has woken up !,’ quipped a user after watching a clip of her performance in Palace of Versailles. Meanwhile, another user added, “How beautiful”. Yet another comment read, “This is unbelievable.”

Read: Paris Accord Alone Does Not Get The Job Done Says Biden's Special Envoy On Climate Change

Read: 'France Must Never Allow Racism To Flourish': Macron Condemns Alleged Attack On Black Man

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.