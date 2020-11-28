'France Must Never Allow Racism To Flourish': Macron Condemns Alleged Attack On Black Man

French President Emmanuel Macron on November 27 expressed shock over the visuals of a Paris police personnel thrashing a Black music producer. Calling the act as ‘shameful’ for France, Macron said that the act of alleged police violence and aggression against Michel Zecler is ‘unacceptable’.

“The images we have all seen, they are shameful for all of us. France should never allow violence or brutality, no matter who it comes from,” the French President stated in his post on Facebook. “France should never let hate or racism prosper,” he asserted. “Those whose job it is to apply the law should respect the law,'' the President further added.

At least four French white policemen were identified in the footage purportedly beating a Black man, later identified as a music producer by profession. According to the prosecutors, the officers in uniform had previously faced suspension over alleged misconduct and use of coercion. The four are being held at the National Police Inspectorate General (IGPN), and have been expelled from duties. The music composer Michel was interrogated by the deputies for not wearing a mask under the latest COVID-19 safety protocols in France. He was manhandled over flouting the rules, reporters of BFM TV confirmed.

Macron orders 'strict' punishment

The violence ensued after the man allegedly attempted to slip into his production studio to avoid penalty. The shocking incident was caught on the surveillance cameras installed in the studio, and the footage first emerged on France’s digital media outlet Loopsider. The closed-circuit television footage caused outrage after it went viral, aired by the French TV stations, and circulated across social media.

Michel told French reporters that he was attacked by the French officers in the confinement of his studio based out of Paris’s 17th arrondissement. “I did nothing to deserve this,” the victim said in a televised address. The prosecutors have opened a probe into the incident, meanwhile, the producer's lawyer, Hafida El Ali, told broadcaster BFM TV that the officers hit Michel mercilessly for 7 minutes. French President Emmanuel Macron has summoned his interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, and has ordered ‘strict’ punishment for the deputies for brutality based on racism.

