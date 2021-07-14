Chef Creates Bald Eagle Out Of 1,700 Chocolate Feathers; Watch

Amaury Guichon is one of the most known chefs on social media and his Instagram page is a chocolate lover's dream. He creates some exquisite chocolate masterpieces. Guichon has made some amazing chocolate sculptures, including a life-size lion, the Statue of Liberty, and a Ferris wheel and now a bald eagle is the most recent addition to this list.

It took 1,700 chocolate features to construct 'Bald Eagle'

Guichon released a video of himself making a bald eagle perched on a tree in a recent post on his Instagram feed. In his caption, he notes that the masterpiece required 1,700 chocolate feathers to construct. The video, which was shared 15 hours ago, has already received over 2.8 lakh likes and a flurry of comments. Others have poured admiration on the amazing sculpture, while others have utilised emoticons to express their thoughts.

“So flawless,” commented an Instagram user. “Insane, mind-blowing,” reacted another. “Extraordinary!” posted a third. “Impressive as ever,” added a fourth. Man... your work is AMAZING. Such a masterpiece” wrote another commenter.

Amaury Guichon's other masterpieces

Recently, with his 'wonderful' and 'fantastic' chocolate concoction, the chef created a massive 'Chocolate Statue of Liberty' sculpture. On his Instagram account, Guichon shared a video of the procedure as well as the finished chocolate monument of liberty. “My tallest one yet! 115lbs of chocolate for 7ft tall! Happy Independence Day weekend to you all," he shared with the caption.

Amaury Guichon, a few weeks ago posted a video of himself crafting a life-size chocolate lion. It's a gigantic sculpture that stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 36 kilogrammes. The chocolate lion appears to be quite lifelike, with fine characteristics that he has managed to recreate. Even the eyeballs are constructed of chocolate balls that have solidified. This massive chocolate beast took him 5 days to create.

Guichon has also used his amazing skills to create a chocolate lamp. His innovation is described as "the perfect dessert" for any office. It's inspired by the Luxo desk lamp that greets us at the beginning of Pixar films.

Guichon's Instagram is full of innovative chocolate designs and it looks delicious.

Image- @amauryguichon/Instagram

