Chennai Artist Transforms Autorickshaw Into The Shape Of Coronavirus To Spread Awareness

A Tamil Nadu artist transformed an autorickshaw into the shape of a Coronavirus in Chennai to spread awareness about the novel disease.

The autorickshaw can be seen covered in red spikes with bulbs on the end, just like the microscopic image of the novel virus. "The idea behind this is to create awareness among people who do not wear masks. People will have to pay fine if they will not wear masks," the artist said to news agency ANI.

Tamil Nadu: An artist modifies an autorickshaw on the theme of #coronavirus to spread awareness about the disease in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/Zj3XITAFCm — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

Cop dons 'Corona helmet'

Previously a Chennai cop was sene sporting a Coronavirus helmet with a similar theme. The helmet was donned by the police officer in Chennai to spread awareness among motorists to stay home amid the lockdown. "This corona helmet is one of the steps we are taking to ensure that people are aware of the seriousness of the police. The helmet is an attempt to do something different when I wear this the thought of coronavirus comes into the minds of the commuters. Especially, the children react strongly after seeing this and want to be taken home," said the policeman to ANI.

Gandhigiri, Deepu di Biryani, corona helmet - Police attempt unique ways to keep people indoors during lockdown



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/ZyZ7ih3CWt pic.twitter.com/r0NVuzLj9r — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 11, 2020

