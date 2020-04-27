PM Modi To Videoconference With CMs On Covid; Key Meeting Rescheduled For 11 Am Not 10 Am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference with Chief Ministers of all states on Monday to take a view regarding the situation across the country. The Prime Minister is also likely to discuss the potential lifting of lockdown in certain areas in a phased manner and also the travel of migrants from different states, as per sources. The meeting is to take place at 11 am, an hour later than the 10 am that was initially announced.

PM Modi's meeting with CMs

This will be the third video conference of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

PTI reported sources in the government indicating that besides discussing the way forward to dealing with the pandemic, the discussion could also focus on a “graded” exit from the lockdown which is in place till May 3.

In his latest Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, he said, "While celebrating Ramzan the previous time, no one would have thought that there would be so many difficulties during Ramzan this time. This time, let us pray that the world may be freed from the Coronavirus by the time of Eid."

National lockdown

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days, that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from social distancing and lockdown. From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today."

As per the Health Ministry figures as of Sunday evening, India has reported a total of 26917 cases, with 826 people having succumbed thus far, and 5914 people having recovered.

