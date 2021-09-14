Last Updated:

Child Does Homework On Scooty's Backseat As Mother Takes Him To School; Watch Viral Video

Homework was done by a child while sitting on the back of the scooter when he was going to school in a viral video, no reports on where the video is from.

homework

Image: Twitter/@DoctorAjayita


One often come across videos on social media that are unbelievable and yet, relatable. One such video is doing the rounds on the Internet where a child is seen doing homework while sitting on the back of the scooty when he was going to school. It is not clear when and where this video is from.

The 15-second video depicts a mother taking her child to school on a scooty, while the child in the rear seat is doing schoolwork. A Twitter user named @DoctorAjayita shared the video on the microblogging site that has gone viral. The caption of the video read, "A legend doing his homework on the way to school."

Netizens remembered their school days

So far, this video has been viewed over 2 lakh 75 thousand times on social media and counting. It also saw a number of comments from Internet users. One Twitter user wrote, "Ultra ultra legend sir. On one such day of submission, the teacher was making a complete round of class and giving 'wooden scale' treatment to those with incomplete notebooks. I sneaked between empty last benches of all rows to avoid one to one contact with the teacher." Another person commented, "This was my board exam preparation, i rarely did any homework."

One person remembered his school days and wrote, "I am ultra legend. I used to hide books in friends bag, I was telling "I completed it but I forgot to bring book" Some time I used to write in other class hours."

Video of a girl fleeing from the school

In another video depicting "school days mischief," a young girl may be seen attempting to flee from school in a video that has gone viral. She is observed slipping out from between the bars of an iron fence and going for a walk. She's so slim and fit that she flees out of the gate in a matter of seconds. Her friends were present during this time as well. The video of the girl was filmed and shared on social media. It has received a lot of attention on Facebook. Satish Kumar Suman posted a short video that has received over 2 million views. 

Image: Twitter/@DoctorAjayita

Tags: homework, school, kid doing homework
