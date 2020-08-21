Maharashtra: Children climb tree to attend 'online' class amid low network

While online classes have kept the flow of education going, attending them has become a big problem especially for those living in remote areas. In one such case, students and their teacher in Dhadgaon village, Nandurbar district of Maharashtra were spotted climbing a tree to get better network connectivity.

Photographs that have surfaced online show a group of children sitting on different branches of the tree along with a man who could be seen teaching them using a small blackboard. All the children could be holding smartphones and notebooks as they try to grasp whatever is being taught. Speaking about the issue to ANI, Pravin Patil, Deputy Director Education Division, Nashik said that area had “fewer” mobile network towers.

'Fewer network areas'

The photographs of the “dedicated” children have taken the internet by storm and racked up nearly 40 likes. While many have taken to social media to urge authorities to set up more towers in the area, many have saluted their perseverance and dedication towards education.

Not only children, but online education has taken a toll on parents as well. Last month, the news of a Himachal Pradesh man named Kuldip Kumar selling his only source of income rocked the internet. He sold his cow to buy a smartphone for his children. They are gearing up for online classes as schools are shut amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with a news portal, Kumar spoke about how his children have been finding it difficult to cope up with their studies due to the absence of a smartphone as classes are being conducted online.

In the same interview, Kuldip Kumar revealed that he has even approached banks for a loan but was denied. The news comes in after schools and colleges across the country moved to digital learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. This has also lead to people debating on how people without resources can attend school.

