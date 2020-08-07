University Of Hyderabad's Online Classes To Resume From August 20; Read Here

The University of Hyderabad has decided to resume online classes from August 20, 2020. The online classes scheduled to be held by the University of Hyderabad will be for around 2000 ongoing postgraduate students of various programmes. The decision was announced through an official press release by the university on Thursday, August 7, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Hyderabad University news.

The University of Hyderabad to start online classes from August 20

The University of Hyderabad had suspended the classes for all batches of the university from March 15, 2020. The university then completed the evaluation process of the final semester students. A press release by the University of Hyderabad said that it has allowed all the final semester students to graduate. A Task Force headed by senior professor and former dean of the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication, Vinod Pavarala assessed the current Coronavirus in Hyderabad situation.

They received a number of suggestions by email on the resumption of academic activities by various stakeholders, including students and faculty members. Based on the projections of the pandemic and considering public health risks involved in holding physical, face-to-face classes on campus, the Task Force has recommended the University to start online classes from August 20, 2020. The recommendations by the task force were discussed and approved at a meeting of HoD and deans of schools convened by the Vice-Chancellor.

Hyderabad University news

The press release by the University of Hyderabad also mentioned that students with deprived backgrounds would be getting a scholarship of ₹1000 per month. This decision was taken considering the fact that some students may face difficulties in the costs of connectivity. Therefore this recommendation by the task force to re-purpose the existing BBL (boarding allowance) scholarship of Rs. 1000 a month into a Digital Access Grant (DAG) has been accepted by the University of Hyderabad.

The vice-chancellor also announced University of Hyderabad’s plan to shore up the Information and Communication Technology's (ICT) infrastructure. It would be done at the department level or at the level of individual faculty members to ensure effective delivering of online classes. Students are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of University of Hyderabad 2020, uohyd.ac.in to know about all the latest Hyderabad University news and updates.