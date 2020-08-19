Man Dressed As Batman Delivers Hot Food To Homeless In Chile's Santiago

In the midst of coronavirus crisis, a man dressed as superhero character Batman is delivering hot food to homeless people in the Chilean capital of Santiago. According to reports, the man comes out dressed as Batman every night and delivers dozens of plates of hot food to people living on the streets. People are appreciating the noble cause taken up by the man in disguise, who prefers to be identified. The man while talking to the press said that the donation is meant to bring good cheer and a sense of unity among people.

En medio de la crisis económica provocada por la pandemia del coronavirus, un hombre sale disfrazado de Batman por las noches a entregar decenas de platos de comida caliente a personas en indigencia en Santiago de Chile



According to reports, the man, who wanders the streets of Santiago at night, said that he wants other people to take up similar causes too because at the time of the ongoing crisis it is more important than it has ever been. The man reportedly said that people should give away food, a little shelter or whatever they can and if they can because it will help those desperately in need find some ease in their otherwise hard lives. One of the recipients of the food being delivered by the man dressed as Batman appreciated his act of kindness.

COVID-19 in Chile

Chile is gravely suffering from the pandemic, both economically and health-wise. The South American country is one of the worst affected in the region with over 3,89,000 confirmed cases and more than 10,000 deaths. According to reports, unemployment in Chile has reached a record 12 percent since the start of the pandemic and the effects it has taken on the Chilean economy. Last month, Chile gradually started lifting lockdown in parts of the capital Santiago in order to restart its devastated economy.

