Video: Man Helps Monkey Drink Water From Bottle, Netizens Laud His 'kindness'

A heartwarming video showing a man helping a monkey to drink water with his water bottle is winning the internet. Shared by Indian Forester Susanta Nanda on June 10, the 14-second-long clip has already garnered over six thousand views with people calling it “true humanity”. The video shows the monkey holding the bottle and taking sips by also taking breaks. The man, on the other hand gently offers the animal to drink water at its own pace and patiently waits on the breaks. The clip was shared with the caption that calls for all humans to be kind instead of being correct.

Being kind is better than being correct😊 pic.twitter.com/oqXxRzAMgF — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 10, 2020

‘Compassion’

From lauding Nanda for thoughtful compassion to admiring the gesture by the man in the video, the video won the hearts of thousands on various social media platforms. One of the Twitter users also called it “best advice” by someone while someone else called the video “amazing”. However, some also noted that the man used a plastic water bottle and said people should abstain from its use.

this is the best advice for everyone on twitter today! — Ashish (@aashish_077) June 10, 2020

GREAT — priya balu (@priyabalu_2000) June 10, 2020

Well said 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — 🐾 Ahilya Akoi 🇮🇳 (@ahilyaakoi) June 10, 2020

make sure we never throw plastic bottle other than dustbin. — 🇮🇳Nishant Singh 🇦🇺🇺🇲🇲🇲🇹🇼🇭🇰🇵🇭 (@Nishant91489918) June 10, 2020

Good human being — R.Pushparani (@RPushparani) June 10, 2020

Truth humanity — Gautam Jha (@gautamjha8796) June 10, 2020

This was really kind 🙏 — Abhishek Iyer (@abhishek_s_iyer) June 10, 2020

Applicable between kind humans and animals / insects/ trees only. — 🚩Non-single source🚩 (@Kam_vasudeva) June 11, 2020

True that 😊 — Arrowhead 🏹🇮🇳 (@TigerKing28) June 10, 2020

