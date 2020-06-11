Last Updated:

Video: Man Helps Monkey Drink Water From Bottle, Netizens Laud His 'kindness'

Shared by Indian Forester Susanta Nanda, the 14-second-long clip showing a man helping a monkey to drink water with his water bottle is winning the internet.

Aanchal Nigam
Man

A heartwarming video showing a man helping a monkey to drink water with his water bottle is winning the internet. Shared by Indian Forester Susanta Nanda on June 10, the 14-second-long clip has already garnered over six thousand views with people calling it “true humanity”. The video shows the monkey holding the bottle and taking sips by also taking breaks. The man, on the other hand gently offers the animal to drink water at its own pace and patiently waits on the breaks. The clip was shared with the caption that calls for all humans to be kind instead of being correct. 

‘Compassion’

From lauding Nanda for thoughtful compassion to admiring the gesture by the man in the video, the video won the hearts of thousands on various social media platforms. One of the Twitter users also called it “best advice” by someone while someone else called the video “amazing”. However, some also noted that the man used a plastic water bottle and said people should abstain from its use. 

