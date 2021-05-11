China: Man Left Stranded On Glass-bottomed Bridge After Strong Winds Damage Panels

A man in China was left dangling at a 330-feet-high bridge when the glass panels were damaged due to strong winds. Twitter user ‘Hoodlum’ shared an image of the man dangling and struggling his way to get off the glass-bottomed bridge. According to the reports by CNN, the horrifying incident took place on Friday, May 7, at a bridge located in the Piyan Mountain Cultural Tourism Scenic Area outside the city of Longjing.

Man stuck on broken bridge

The image which has been uploaded on the internet shows the man hanging on one side while he is tightly holding the railing. The glass pieces from the bottom of the bridge are missing as the pieces have been blown away by 90mph gale-force winds. The image has now gone viral with people all across social media sharing the image. Let’s have a look.

On seeing the image, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "They would need to send a special rescue helicopter with navy seals or something like that to rescue me OMG". Another person wrote, "How many other tourists were on the bridge when the winds started up?! It’s impossible to stand up in 90 mph wind, let alone walk on a cable suspension bridge; not even considering the panels shattering as you go!!!! Not enough “!!!!” to express myself rn!". The image has managed to gather over 1K likes.

According to the reports by the Xinhua News Agency, firefighters rushed to the scene in order to help the man and there were no casualties reported. The man was then taken to hospital for observation and counselling. An investigation to the incident has now been launched as the area has been closed.

