Sewage Ditch Turned Into Beautiful Wetland Park, See Incredible Transformation

A drainage ditch in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has received an amazing transformation and has now become a hotspot for local people. According to reports, the sewage system in Nanning opened up to Nakao river, which has now been turned into a wetland park, where people come to do exercise and take pictures. The impressive transformation is reportedly the result of the local government's timely steps and their shift to being more ecological and environmentally friendly in recent years.

Sewage turned into park

"The Nakao River, which used to be a sewage ditch in Nanning, South China's #Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, has turned into a beautiful wetland park, thanks to the ecological and environmental improvement by local government in recently years," Chinese state-run media captioned the pictures that it shared on Twitter. Netizens are absolutely in love with the amazing transformation of the sewage ditch, with some of them even tagging their governments to take similar steps.

Guangxi is an autonomous region in South China and its capital is Nanning. Guangxi shared border with Vietnam and it was formerly a province becoming an autonomous region 1958. The region has a population of over 4 crore people and it is ranked 17th in China in terms of GDP, out of the 31 provinces that the Communist nation actually controls. The post has garnered more than 50 likes since it was shared on July 19.

