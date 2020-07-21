China: 700-year-old Temple Survives Raging Floods In Hubei Province

Constructed on a rocky island on the Yangtze River in Wuhan, a 700-year-old Guanyinge temple in China has been able to stand the raging floods and has caught the attention of the internet. Shared by a user Jennifer Zeng, the nearly 10 seconds clip shows a solitary Buddhist temple standing intact submerged in water level reaching an alarming 27.73 meters, 0.43 meters over the warning line in Hubei province. The Internet has been rendered speechless at the strength of the monument that has been able to survive many such calamities in the past 700 years including the recent floods that have claimed over 140 lives in China.

Prompting immediate evacuation of almost 15 million, the turbulent floods on July 19 engulfed nearly every structure in the region. However, the temple which was built in the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and then reconstructed in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) on a dragon-shaped rock in the middle of the Yangtze River remained unimpacted by the massive flooding that caused heavy destruction. Shot by the by @Yichanjun, an ancient architecture enthusiast, the clip depicted the entire area covered with water, while the temple, that lived the 1998 floods that killed nearly 4,000 people still stood unharmed by either the torrential rain or the dangerous water currents.

This is what you call "as solid as iron". A more than 700-year-old Buddhist Temple (Guanyin, or

Avalokitesvara Pavilion) in Erzhou, #Hubei province in #China has survived all the floods in more than 700 years, and still holds up in the historical flood on July 14, 2020. pic.twitter.com/oOhfUmRWHW — Jennifer Zeng æ›¾éŒš (@jenniferatntd) July 14, 2020

It survived 700 year of history, oppression, cultural revolution, floods,earth quacks.

But it may not survive Chinese CCP greed for building skyscrapers in next 10 years.. — Samantha Prueisky (@Human80179399) July 14, 2020

Wat a great Civilization China was & wat it has been turned into by CCP. Though I must admit it had to endure centuries of severe onslaught & humiliation at the hand of foreign power especially aftr 1839, bt it raised to the occasion bt it should have been else than wat is today — Unsung Hero. (@Neeraj_179) July 14, 2020

Wow, use this as reference. The flood must be 10m in height — WHO is CCP Enabler (@domike22) July 14, 2020

700 hundred years temple has been living under the water. Moon river. — KoreanPeninsulaWide (@WideKorean) July 15, 2020

Things not built by the CCPðŸ‘ðŸ» — President Xi Jinping (@PresidentXiJin1) July 20, 2020

I truly hope the Temple servives! — Blue Pearl ðŸ“– (@bluepearl555) July 14, 2020

Read: China Calls Itself ‘defender Of International Order’ After Fresh Accusations By US

Read: Indonesia To Conduct Exercises In South China Sea Amid China's Expansion Tactics

Pressure on Three Gorges Dam

While China blocked passage to more than 100 expressways through the Hunan Province and cancelled 249 flights at the Beijing Capital International Airport, the flood warning reached the ‘yellow alert’ on a four-tier warning system. The alert is the third-highest level, as per state reports. Torrential rains have also put pressure on the Three Gorges Dam as the rate of water flow in the reservoir hit the annual record utilizing 55,000 square meters capacity. In an out of control situation, the Yangtze system rivers broke their banks as helicopters were rushed to throw heavy boulders into the breach to stop the gushing water that raged into the Hubei province, according to reports.

Read: UK Prime-minister On Schools, Virus Vaccine, China

Read: US, Indian Navy To Hold Drills Near Andaman And Nicobar Amid Tensions With China

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.