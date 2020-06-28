China: Terrifying Videos Of Tornado Wreaking Havoc In Xilinhot Break Internet

Quick links:
As the world suffers from coronavirus pandemic, natural calamities are wreaking havoc across the globe in the form of earthquakes, cyclones, dust storm, and now tornado. Several terrifying videos of a massive tornado in Xilinhot in northeastern China’s Inner Mongolia are doing rounds on the internet.
According to local media reports, the tornado formed at around 06:30 UTC near the New Vehicle Management Station of Xilinhot. The Chinese National Meteorological Center (NMC) released footage of a motorist capturing the tornado on his camera from a fair distance. Witnesses filmed the nerve-wracking moment as the tornado touched down on China’s countryside.
No causalities and damage have been reported so far. Check out the videos making rounds on the internet:
While floods continue in #China. Now there is Tornado in China damaging properties and lives.— Research Wing (@ResearchWing) June 26, 2020
China is facing the wrath of nature.. pic.twitter.com/TF3h3GMmKy
At around 14:30 on June 24, a #tornado appeared in Xilinhot, #InnerMongolia, #China, with clouds and wind gusts, twisting and turning.— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) June 26, 2020
6月24日14点30分左右 #内蒙古 锡林浩特出现特大 #龙卷风, 云团风团, 接天连地, 不断扭曲, 形同大片。 pic.twitter.com/eBopN3eKrk
On June 24, a #tornado appeared in Xilinhot, #InnerMongolia, #China. Chinese people call this kind of tornado "Dragon Sucking the Water".— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) June 26, 2020
6月24日 #内蒙古 锡林浩特出现「#龙吸水」#龙卷风。 pic.twitter.com/DyJdXJYSIs
内蒙古锡林浩特草原上 pic.twitter.com/4ybJ5F1dsz— bo bagen (@BagenBo) June 24, 2020
A tornado is a rapidly rotating column of air around an intense low-pressure centre that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. According to Merriam-webster, it is a violent destructive whirling wind accompanied by a funnel-shaped cloud that progresses in a narrow path over the land. While most of the tornadoes have a wind speed of fewer than 180 kilometres per hour, the most extreme ones can attain the speed of more than 480 kilometres per hour.
