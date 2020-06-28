Last Updated:

China: Terrifying Videos Of Tornado Wreaking Havoc In Xilinhot Break Internet

China

As the world suffers from coronavirus pandemic, natural calamities are wreaking havoc across the globe in the form of earthquakes, cyclones, dust storm, and now tornado. Several terrifying videos of a massive tornado in Xilinhot in northeastern China’s Inner Mongolia are doing rounds on the internet.

According to local media reports, the tornado formed at around 06:30 UTC near the New Vehicle Management Station of Xilinhot. The Chinese National Meteorological Center (NMC) released footage of a motorist capturing the tornado on his camera from a fair distance. Witnesses filmed the nerve-wracking moment as the tornado touched down on China’s countryside.

No causalities and damage have been reported so far. Check out the videos making rounds on the internet:

Can clock over 480 km/h

A tornado is a rapidly rotating column of air around an intense low-pressure centre that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. According to Merriam-webster, it is a violent destructive whirling wind accompanied by a funnel-shaped cloud that progresses in a narrow path over the land. While most of the tornadoes have a wind speed of fewer than 180 kilometres per hour, the most extreme ones can attain the speed of more than 480 kilometres per hour.

